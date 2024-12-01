'Getting on my nerves' - Grant McCann relieved as Doncaster Rovers avoid FA Cup upset

Rovers manager Grant McCann

Doncaster Rovers chief Grant McCann admits his patience is being tested by his side's wastefulness in front of goal.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Billy Sharp got Rovers out of jail as he scored twice to deny Kettering a famous FA Cup upset. Isiah Noel-Williams' strike put the hosts 1-0 up at the break before Sharp forced extra-time - and then scored again to ensure a place in the third round for McCann's men.

But having struggled in front of goal over the last weeks, McCann is eager for the players to address it once and for all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We knew what we'd be up against today but we lit a couple of fires for them really early on," he told the media post-match. "And that just set the tone for the first half really. We wanted to play in behind and cause Kettering problems. Second half we had to change it because it's getting on my nerves about how we have to keep reacting.

"The group need to start taking opportunities when they get them because we've got a really good squad of players. I want the lads to start taking the game to people from the start. It's frustrating for all of us.

"We got the job done in the end but I'm disappointed we didn't do it in the 90 because we could have done without extra-time.

"We didn't want to be the story today. It was about getting through whatever it took."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rovers did go behind in the first half but arguably should have had a penalty before then, when Jordan Gibson was upended by the onrushing goalkeeper Jason Alexander. Despite TV replays appearing to suggest contact was made, the officials waved away appeals.

"Yes it's a penalty," McCann said of the incident. "I've watched it back. The referee said to me he (Alexander) has touched the ball. Fair enough he has, but then he's gone and taken Jordan out. We've seen it so many times when someone gets sent off or booked for stuff like that. I'm not saying this was a sending-off but it was frustrating."

Rovers now await Monday night's draw as the Premier League and Championship sides join the competition.

When quizzed on what his preference would be, McCann responded: "Whatever comes out the hat, it is what it is. It'd be lovely to have a home draw and have our stadium packed out like the Palace one. But let's see what happens."