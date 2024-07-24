George Broadbent's renaissance and clean sheet gripes among Doncaster Rovers talking points

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

We look at four major talking points to emerge from Doncaster Rovers' 4-0 friendly win over Hull City.

Broadbent renaissance

When Rovers fans were having conversations earlier in the summer about what their strongest XI looks like, it's not unfair to suggest George Broadbent probably didn't feature in many supporters' picks.

But he is one of many to have really caught the eye in pre-season. A notable difference is the former Sheffield United man playing at the base of midfield, allowing Owen Bailey to get more forward and notch a brace in this latest win.

But Broadbent was one of the standout performers against Tim Walter's side, with some eye-catching passes - not least of all his cross-field ping that started the move for Rovers' third goal of the night. McCann says a pep talk with Broadbent sowed the seeds for his renaissance.

"In the last couple of games we've shifted him and moved him a bit deeper," he told the Free Press. "I had a conversation with George and I said to him I want to play you in here (deeper) so you can see the runs ahead of you.

"I also think he'll stand still more and therefore dictate games better and get on the ball more. He's been really good the last two games. It took a wee bit of time to grow into the game tonight but once we told him to be patient rather than forcing it, then I think he grew into it."

New partnership

Pre-season is about bedding in new styles of play and firming up potential new partnerships all over the field. Against the Tigers there were many examples, one of which was also a new-look centre-back pairing of Jay McGrath and Joseph Olowu. The duo played their part in keeping Hull's attackers quiet on a night of few chances for the Championship visitors.

McCann says the McGrath-Olowu pivot offers something different to the tried-and-tested pair of Richard Wood and Tom Anderson at centre-half.

He told the Free Press: "I think they did well. Obviously they're not as experienced as Woody and Tom, so they're learning off those two all the time in terms of how they talk and communicate.

"But they've both got all the attributes: Joe's very quick and strong, Jay's very dominant and good on the ball. They suit each other well so I think we've got four really good centre-halves, plus Bobby (Faulkner) out on loan and then a few young ones so it's really good to see."

Clean sheets don't get the gaffer going

This result maintained Rovers' perfect pre-season record so far, with four wins from four. It also means they're still yet to concede.

Not that McCann is too fussed about that. "I've never been one to harp on about clean sheets," he said. "I'd probably win 4-3 rather than 1-0 if that makes sense. That's just the way I am. Cliff (Byrne) is probably the other way round - that's why we probably get on so well!

"But I'm just pleased with how we're playing. The proof's in the pudding isn't it? At the minute we feel good and the boys look good and strong. But it's about starting the league well, better than we did last season, and try and kick on rather than having to play catch up."

Caveats to this heavy win

Many will cast an eye over this result and see Rovers putting a second tier club to the sword but there's obviously caveats to it, given the fact Hull's starting XI had amassed less than 60 league appearances combined.

Yes, they brought on the big guns for the final third of the contest but in the main this was an inexperienced City side still getting used to the tactical demands of their new coach. The first two goals were gift-wrapped for the hosts thanks to unforced errors by Hull defenders.

However, that shouldn't count against Rovers. Whilst McCann wasn't getting carried away with the scoreline, he was highly enthused by the performance. Rovers were easy on the eye and tenacious. They can only beat what is in front of them but as he said post-match, it would have been fascinating to see how it had unfolded had the Tigers' first choice side been employed from the beginning.