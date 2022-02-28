Gary McSheffrey: Smells like team spirit at Doncaster Rovers

Tommy Rowe celebrates scoring with his teammates. Picture: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Saturday’s rousing recovery to earn a 2-2 draw at the Cherry Red Records Stadium was the first time Rovers have come from two goals down this season.

The first draw of McSheffrey’s tenure was also only the third time in League One this season that Rovers have come from behind to take something from a game.

Rovers have now picked up 13 points from the last 30 available. They had picked up 16 from the previous 78 available.

McSheffrey told BBC Radio Sheffield: “I said to the lads after the game ‘eight weeks ago, I don’t think you come back from that. Definitely not’.

“We’re starting to see some team spirit and character in a big way now and a bit of self-belief as well from the lads.

“It’s a big improvement in terms of a comeback and not losing a game of football when we’re two down.

“It’s a massive improvement. We’ll take it and move on.”

Meanwhile, McSheffrey paid tribute to two-goal hero Tommy Rowe who led by example in Rovers’ second half comeback.

“They were looking around for someone to do something and Knoyley’s put a good ball in and found him at the back stick,” said McSheffrey.

“We felt by putting him out on the left [in a 4-4-2] that he might be a threat to the right back because he had him [beaten] in the air.

“He’s shown some great composure for the first goal to bring it down on his chest, shift it and shoot.

“It’s another great cross from Knoyley for the second goal and he’s rose like a salmon.”

“He’s very important,” added Rovers’ boss on the 33-year-old midfielder.

“He’s got the experience, he leads by example, he does the most running in the team most weeks.

"He knows what it takes and today he knew what it took to get back into a game. He showed initiative and leadership skills.