Gary McSheffrey reacts to Doncaster Rovers' goalless draw with Fleetwood Town

Ro-Shaun Williams heads just over the bar. Picture: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

But Rovers’ boss also took a degree of comfort from not losing a vital fixture and keeping a rare clean sheet.

A scrappy 0-0 draw, in which Rovers edged the first half but offered little threat after the break, means McSheffrey’s men remain four points from safety.

Gillingham moved out of the bottom four following their draw with Sheffield Wednesday but relegation rivals AFC Wimbledon, Morecambe and Crewe all lost again.

“I think the way we played first half we should have went in ahead,” McSheffrey told BBC Radio Sheffield.

“We had opportunities. We had a few good efforts and more good entries into the final third where we just didn’t make the right decision with the final pass or final shot.

“That’s the fine margins really.

“We played well first half. The game got a bit scrappy in the second half. They made some subs and brought some experience on the pitch, went a different way and changed their shape.

“As the game’s going on, and we’re giving away quite a lot of fouls and the wind picks up, it was important we didn’t lose.

“We’ve kept a clean sheet which is a positive to take from the game.

“We’d have loved to have won it but if you can’t win then you don’t lose.

“We’ve gained a point on a couple of teams and if we can back that up with a big win next week it could turn out to be a good point.”