Gary McSheffrey on why Doncaster Rovers are playing the waiting game in the January window

The Rovers boss admitted that some of his loan targets are currently placed elsewhere and it will be up to parent clubs to determine where they spend the second half of the campaign.

With the period to recall or change loans set to expire, McSheffrey says Rovers will know one way or another whether these targets are set to arrive at the Eco-Power Stadium.

“On a couple of targets, there is a window where something would have to be done by the end of the week,” he told the Free Press.

“If they’re out on loan elsewhere for example and there’s a callback clause from their parent club, you have about a week to get something done if you want to send them somewhere else.

“There are one or two irons in the fire where it’s the case that something would need to be done by Thursday to be available for next week.

“We do really hope to announce a couple. As long as it’s the couple we want, that’s when they’ll be announced.

“Conversations are taking place and then it’s for that club to decide do they stay where they are or is it a better challenge for them, better for their progression and development if they are to come here.”

With permanent signings, McSheffrey revealed deadlines have been set for players to agree terms on their releases from current clubs, otherwise Rovers will move onto other targets.

“A couple of the key experienced players we want to get on permanent contracts, they need to tie up a couple of loose ends at their clubs before they come here,” he said.

“Conversations are ongoing and we’d like to be in a position to announce something. We definitely want to and they’ll help the squad.

“Some of them are tied up at other clubs and are free to leave. If they do it’s up to them to agree the terms.

“If they’re coming here on a lower salary but on a permanent contract, can the other club make some of that up or does the player take it on the chin and miss out on a bit of money to earn a longer contract here?

“We have put an end time on it and we want a yes or a no and then we have to move on to plan B.

“We’ve got some back-up plans that are still quality over quantity.

“I’m confident that there’s progressive conversations going on and progression is being made,

“If it’s not the type and the ones we want, we’re not going to just go and sign a number and deep down not think that player is up to the challenge we’ve got ahead.

“We’ll be patient with it.”

