Gary McSheffrey on what the 'Doncaster Rovers DNA' means to him

Gary McSheffrey

It’s been a difficult task, especially for a rookie manager, but results are starting to come thanks to a more pragmatic and back-to-basics approach.

And, ahead of a pivotal four games in March, there is still hope that Rovers could somehow pull off an incredible relegation escape act.

McSheffrey recently reflected on the club’s busy January transfer window and, by revealing his own perception of the ‘Doncaster Rovers DNA’, gave an interesting insight into his longer term plan for the make-up of his team.

Tasked with eventually restoring Rovers’ ‘Arsenal of the north’ reputation, Wellens brought in no fewer than 14 players during his problematic six-month spell in charge but ultimately could not get a tune out of his injury-hit squad.

McSheffrey added eight more on top of that in January but now appears to be moulding a shape, spirit and identity.

“It's been a rebuild,” he recently told the Free Press. “It's been a rebuild off the pitch too in terms of staffing and personnel.

“We’re in a transition period to get the club back to the standard it was at.

“I know we need an instant positivity on the pitch, that's for sure. I don't like losing games. It obviously hurts me to lose games.

“But I think it's important whatever players come into the club, or looking at the future of the club, that there's a blueprint again.

“There was a DNA to the Doncaster way of how I saw the club before coming here as a coach.

“Whenever I played against Doncaster teams you knew what to expect from the strikers, you knew you'd be coming up against really good ball-playing midfielders and you knew you had gamey defenders who were no-nonsense.

“We need to get back to those levels of the players coming in ticking those boxes.

“It is going to take a bit of time but obviously we'll do our best to get instant results in the meantime.”

McSheffrey signed goalkeeper Jonathan Mitchell, centre back Ollie Younger, midfielder Adam Clayton and strikers Reo Griffiths and Kieran Agard on permanent deals in his first transfer window.

Winger Josh Martin, left back Ben Jackson and striker Mipo Odubeko also joined Rovers on loan.