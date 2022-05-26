Gary McSheffrey lays out clear recruitment aim as Doncaster Rovers seek to re-engage with fans

Sheffield-born Harrison Biggins certainly ticks that box.

The 27-year-old box-to-box midfielder became the club’s first summer signing last week, penning a two-year deal at the Eco-Power Stadium.

Rovers boss Gary McSheffrey believes Biggins’ work ethic will make him an instant hit with fans.

Harrison Biggins had a spell on loan at Barrow in League Two during the first half of the 2020/21 season. Photo: Jan Kruger/Getty Images

And he has told supporters that the search for further recruits is honing in on players with similar characteristics.

Biggins started his career at Barnsley and Stocksbridge Park Steels before joining Fleetwood Town in 2017.

"He's really down to earth,” McSheffrey said about Biggins on Rovers’ YouTube channel. “He’s a South Yorkshire lad.

"I feel he’ll bring the non-negotiables and the things that Yorkshire fans demand – the work ethic, the heart on your sleeve.

"I think the fans will really like what they see from him. He won’t stop running.

"It’s those characteristics we want.

"We want the fans to engage with the players that we bring in and we looked at Harrison as one they can really relate to.”

McSheffrey also said he was delighted to add a player to his squad in Biggins, a free agent after leaving Fleetwood, who made it clear that his first choice was a move to Rovers.

"That was a big one,” said Rovers’ boss. “Once he was aware of our interest he really wanted to speak to us first to see what we had to offer and get a feel for us.

"He’s delighted to get it done and that’s massive. It’s massive to actually want someone that wants to come here and we’re his first choice even after a relegation.

"You speak to a few players and they are weighing up their options.

"But Harrison wanted to come here.