Gary McSheffrey has his own idea why Doncaster Rovers' luck turned at MK Dons - and it didn't smell too good

Rovers put in a tireless, battling performance to grab a 1-0 win at promotion-chasing MK Dons to end their away hoodoo and lift themselves off the foot of League One.

The result capped a week for McSheffrey’s side in which performances have greatly improved as the side showed much greater threat.

The Rovers boss was confident luck would change with a greater workrate, but jokingly believes it was an unfortunate incident while out walking on the morning of the game that made the biggest difference.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gary McSheffrey

“I just don’t think the luck has been there,” McSheffrey said.

“I don’t feel like I’ve been that lucky - I stepped in dog poo this morning.

“That’s probably changed our luck a bit!

“It might have not been appropriate to say it but I did it when we went for our morning walk at the hotel.

“Obviously you don’t want to lose. I do see a bigger picture, I do have a good plan of what I want for the club.

“But I also know that you cannot keep losing because you’re not going to be here to see it.

“It’d be nice for us to keep to these good habits and get a bit of a change of luck.

“Hopefully we can get more next week and get more wins.”

It was far from being all about luck for Rovers who produced an incredible defensive effort to see off the Dons and claim their first away win of the season.

Joe Dodoo fired Rovers ahead after a great counterattack, with Rovers producing a fantastic rearguard effort and looking after the ball well to hang onto the advantage.

McSheffrey said: “We defended great last ditch, clearing things off the line, last ditch tackles.

“Playing against that front four, with the pace on them and how clever Scott Twine is to get into holes and get shots off, you’re going to have to survive.

“That’s what we did. The lads were superb and they deserved it.”

*