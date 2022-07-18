Gary McSheffrey hails Doncaster Rovers’ captaincy contender Adam Clayton

The 33-year-old, who boasts Premier League experience on his CV with Middlesbrough, wore the captain’s armband for the third game running in Saturday’s 1-0 win over another of his former clubs, Huddersfield Town.

Tommy Rowe has previously skippered Rovers but Clayton was preferred for the role despite both players starting the match.

Doncaster Rovers midfielder Adam Clayton (centre). Photo: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD.

And with current captain Tom Anderson set to miss the start of the new season, having not played since December, the responsibility for leading the team on the pitch could change hands.

Asked what qualities he sees in Clayton, McSheffrey said: “He’s good out there, he’s almost like a third coach out on the pitch.

"We have got that in Tommy Rowe as well and Tom Anderson when he’s fit. I’m lucky to have three figureheads and captain-material players in the squad.”

Clayton completed 90 minutes against the Terriers despite an ongoing hamstring complaint.

He was brought to the club by McSheffrey on an 18-month deal in January, having spent the bulk of his career in the Championship, where he made more than 300 appearances.

But there is still room for improvement, according to the Rovers chief.

McSheffrey said: "He keeps it calm. Sometimes I think he’s a bit loose; today (against Huddersfield) with his sloppy passing, lifting it off the ground when he doesn’t need to. Can he do things a little bit quicker? But, it is a hot day.