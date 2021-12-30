Gary McSheffrey discusses the mentor figure who will advise him in his role as Doncaster Rovers manager

Gary McSheffrey

The club were keen for the 39-year-old to have someone to call upon for advice and guidance after handing him the managerial reins on a permanent basis.

And he revealed he has an agreement with a personal friend to be that figure.

“I have contacts and friends in the game that I know I can call and lean on but you kind of want to pinpoint one,” he told the Free Press.

“I feel the one I have chosen is going to be really good for me. He’s someone who has been a really good coach since he finished playing, probably over the last ten years or so.

“He’s in a really good position in world football.

“It’s good that he’s at the end of the phone, he can come and visit me at the club and visa versa and get to know the squad we’re working with.

“I’m sure he can add value to me as a person, a coach and a leader.”

It is understood the individual is a highly respected coach with a deep knowledge of the domestic game, who McSheffrey played alongside during his career.

The mentor will not be contracted to the club in any way but is understood to have agreed to offer the board advice on footballing matters where appropriate.

“It’s a friend of mine that has agreed with me to help me out when I need him,” McSheffrey said. “It’s not like it’s a club appointment where he’s going to be on the payroll. It’s more a mentor to me to help me out when I need him.

*