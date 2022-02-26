Gary McSheffrey delivers this verdict after Doncaster Rovers' fightback at AFC Wimbledon

Gary McSheffrey

Rovers failed to impose themselves during a timid first half display and fell behind when Jack Rudoni headed home Luke McCormick’s 23rd minute freekick.

McCormick was lucky not to be sent off for a wild tackle on Ollie Younger before doubling the Dons’ lead with another header just after the re-start.

A Rovers comeback appeared unlikely but captain Tommy Rowe had other ideas as he twice latched onto crosses from Kyle Knoyle inside four minutes to wrestle the visitors back on level terms.

Ben Jackson almost won it for Rovers but saw his shot cleared off the line before Jonathan Mitchell had to make a fine save deep into stoppage time to keep out Will Nightingale’s header.

Rovers remain four points from safety in League One and have ten games left to play.

“Obviously if you’d have offered me a point on 60 minutes I would have snapped your hand off at two down,” McSheffrey told BBC Radio Sheffield.

“I said to the lads we can’t afford to go 2-0 down before we start playing.

“It was a really poor first half. There was no composure and no one was getting their foot on the ball. People looked nervous and panicky on the ball and were making poor decisions.

“The [first] goal is cheap. We’ve set up as a freekick when it’s close enough to the corner flag to man mark. They’ve had a run up on it so we have to organise that quicker and make better decisions out there.

“In saying that, the last half hour was superb,” he added.

“Tommy Rowe was brilliant, a couple of great goals. Knoyley a couple of good assists.

“We could have won it in the end but at the same time Jonny has saved us at the end. We’re giving too many freekicks away in dangerous areas and they’ve got good delivery and big lads.