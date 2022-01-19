Gary McSheffrey confirms next signing due for Doncaster Rovers

Gary McSheffrey

The Rovers boss confirmed he expects a centre back to arrive either on Wednesday or Thursday this week and be in line to make his debut against MK Dons this weekend.

McSheffrey believes the signing - who will arrive on a permanent deal - will develop for Rovers, in the same manner Joe Wright did when he arrived in 2016.

“We’ve addressed the need for someone in that position and we’ve had a couple of options and we believe we’ve got a decent one coming in,” McSheffrey said.

“He’s not a big, hairy, established one but in terms of the future of the club, he’s a good investment and a good prospect.

“He reminds me a bit of when Joe Wright came to the club and turned out to be a really good defender when he was a little bit unknown before he came.

“I think it’ll be a good one for the club.”

Beyond the centre half arrival, McSheffrey says conversations are continuing with other targets in a bid to add more before the closing of the window.

“There’s a couple of conversations going on,” he said.

“I did say that we wanted quality over quantity and some of them we’ve had to wait for and some of them we haven’t got.

“We deal with it and we move on.

“We’ll have one more in before the weekend, I’m pretty sure of that. He’ll add quality to the squad.”

*