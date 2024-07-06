From Doncaster to Dubai - The former Rovers player making strides after 'brilliant' spell in UAE

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

When most young footballers are suddenly let go by professional clubs, it can be a shock to the system.

Some never recover, some move into non-league and some use the decision as inspiration so that it ends up actually benefitting their career in the long-term.

Kian Johnson is hoping that is the case for him as he continues to make big strides. The goalkeeper left Doncaster Rovers in 2020 having spent ten years there. He then embarked on a trail of non-league calling posts, spending time at Worksop Town and Rossington Main before training with Derby County’s Under-21s. A trial at Notts County then came to nothing before a bolt out of the blue arrived: the chance to head abroad and play in the burgeoning UAE leagues.

Dubai City FC came calling and Johnson says it didn't take him long to grasp the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Speaking to the Free Press he flashes back to when the situation presented itself to him last summer: "I wasn't knowing what was happening. I was a free agent so then I got the call about Dubai. Everybody talks about the Dubai lifestyle but the football side of it was completely unknown. I spoke to a lot of people and thought 'why not?'"

Johnson, a former pupil at Sir Thomas Wharton Academy, would be joining a relatively new set-up. Dubai City were only formed in 2018 and a revamp meant they had the youngest squad in the First Division League (second tier) by some distance.

Challenges would undoubtedly lie ahead but looking back on the last season, he says it has certainly been a gamble that paid off.

"We didn't know what to expect," he says. "We had youngest team in the league by some distance. There was alot of young players. But the standard was a lot better than I imagined.

Goalkeeper Kian Johnson, formerly of Doncaster Rovers.

"What was great for me, as a goalkeeper, was it gave me a chance to play a full season. I think I played just shy of 50 games which is want you want. It puts you back in that shop window. "It was absolutely brilliant on a personal level. I was putting in good performances and getting good feedback. I was then made club captain so to get that in my first season out there, at such a young age, I think that was brilliant for me."

Whilst the likes of Andres Iniesta and Adel Taarabt operate in the league above Dubai City, there's still a raft of familiar names who Johnson has come up against in the second tier including former Arsenal man Benik Afobe.

The whole coaching set-up at Dubai was English too, which fed into Johnson acclimatising much quicker into new surroundings - although he says the heat was an obvious sticking point.

"It was ridiculously hot," he says, recalling his first training session. "I remember coming off the pitch thinking, 'wow, this is brutal'."

Goalkeeper Kian Johnson.

As he says, Johnson is firmly now in the shop window. Dubai City are keen for him to return for a second season but there's also interest back in the UK, including from EFL clubs.

He says a decision on his future hasn't yet been made. While he is back home he's been busy keeping fit by training with current Rovers stopper Louis Jones and former goalkeeping coach Steve Hernandez.

"I was at Doncaster from under-8s to under-18s. I worked with some unbelievable coaches. Then in the under-18s we won the league which I think they'd not done before. I worked with Gary McSheffrey, Paul Gerrard, Steve Hernandez.

"Steve is someone I still speak to now. He's been a good mentor throughout the whole process and my time at Doncaster was great because it's my hometown and I was there for so long."

As he moots over his next career move, he insists the decision to jump into the unknown has proved to be the right one.