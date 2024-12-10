From Belle Vue terraces to front-of-shirt deal - story behind Doncaster Rovers' new kit sponsors

The beaming smile on the face of Adrian Sullivan says it all.

The CEO of Doncaster-based Pass Logistics is speaking to the Free Press after the news emerged that his company, the one he founded just seven years ago, will be emblazoned across the front of Rovers' shirts as of next season.

"I've been a Rovers fan all my life," says Adrian. "I was brought up watching them at Belle Vue and wanted to play for Rovers one day, as all kids do - dreaming of playing for their local club. I remember being stood on the terraces on a rainy night against Nuneaton when there was only about 500 people.

"I've just always been passionate about football and my local team. When I started my own business, it was an aim to see what we could do, one day, with Doncaster Rovers and here we are."

The quickfire success of Pass Logistics has seen the company go from strength to strength in their chosen sector. The firm - which employs 50 staff - provides transport solutions for a number of major logistics organisations and corporate clients across both the UK mainland and Europe. On a local level, they are situated in plush offices overlooking Lakeside - just a stone's throw from Rovers' home ground.

Pass Logistics' success has now allowed them the chance to chase down bigger sponsorship opportunities with Rovers. They originally became bronze membership sponsors in early 2023 before they increased their commitment by taking the naming rights for the North Stand. Then, when the chance to throw their hat in the ring as shirt sponsors presented itself it was one Adrian couldn't resist. Existing sponsors (and stadium naming rights partners) Eco-Power are ending their arrangement at the conclusion of the current season, with Adrian buzzing at the chance to succeed them.

"As a fan who has their own business, then you dream to be on the front of the shirts," he adds. "One day I hoped it would happen.

"It's probably come sooner than I thought but then again the business has grown a hell of a lot. We've got a fabulous relationship with the commercial people at Rovers and then when you see what's happening there, with the manager and the values they've got and values we've got - it just falls together really well."

Adrian Sullivan, CEO of Pass Logistics.

When the Free Press puts it to him that the company could well be sponsoring a League One team for the first of its initial two-year arrangement, he goes one further, adding: "I'm already thinking for the second half of our sponsorship that we'll be in the Championship! That's what the goal is.

"I just want to see the club go up and give the city something to really get behind."