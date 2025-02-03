Fresh update on Doncaster Rovers defender as contract deadline looms

Josh Emmanuel is on a short-term deal at Rovers.

Doncaster Rovers are set to make a decision one way or another on Josh Emmanuel's future over the coming days.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The full-back joined the club back in September as a free agent and has since been on a rolling month-by-month contract. He enjoyed a spell in the side throughout December but hasn't featured in a matchday squad since the defeat to Walsall on Boxing Day.

With Jamie Sterry the firm first choice at right-back and Tom Nixon now fully fit after getting over his injury concerns earlier in the campaign, it has bumped Emmanuel down the pecking order.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manager Grant McCann recently revealed that Emmanuel's situation was a unique one in that the club were not going to stand in the 27-year-old's way if a rival club offers him a longer term deal - but he also refused to rule out extending his stay.

Speaking to the Free Press after Saturday's win over MK Dons, McCann offered a new update saying: "It's just as is, really, with Josh. He's on a month-to-month sort of contract which runs out over the next few days.

"So we're due a conversation to see if anything has progressed from his end, and we'll just take it from there."

There is the possibility Emmanuel could sign for a new club, effectively as a free agent again, after tonight’s cut-off and once his Rovers deal has expired.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rovers are not in the market for any further reinforcements before tonight's 11pm deadline. They have signed three players this month - Ethan Ennis, Charlie Crew and Rob Street all arriving on loan - with the main focus today being on loaning out players on the fringes of the first team squad. Bobby Faulkner and Ben Close have already departed this window with the possibility of at least one more senior exit today.