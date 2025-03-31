Fresh Doncaster Rovers injury update on defensive pair ahead of crunch Walsall clash

Jay McGrath has missed Rovers' last three games.

Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann says defensive duo Jay McGrath and James Maxwell will not feature in Tuesday's home game with Walsall.

The pair have each sat out the last three games with groin and toe injuries respectively. Rovers host leaders Walsall hoping to trim the gap in the ultra-tight race for promotion out of League Two.

Issuing a team news update, McCann said on McGrath: "There's a high-risk chance I'd say (if he plays v Walsall). We don't want to be too forceful with him tomorrow but he's getting there and getting better.

"He was out on the pitches, not with us, but with the physios today. If we had no fit players then maybe Jay could play tomorrow night but would that be a detriment to him? Definitely.

"So realistically he'll be back in with us Thursday or Friday ahead of the next game at Cheltenham.

"James is getting close but is still feeling his toe. He tried putting his boots on this morning but then took them off as he got into the warm-up. But he managed to do a lot of running on the pitch in trainers so he's getting closer.

"It's his little left toe and he uses the outside of his foot alot so he's a wee bit uncomfortable. If we needed him to be fit we could inject his toe but that can do more damage. We just have to play it day-by-day with him."

Charlie Crew returns to contention on Tuesday after missing out last weekend against Carlisle whilst Joe Ironside will once again miss out after an operation on a double hernia.

However, McCann says that the forward is in high spirits after a super-quick return off the treatment table.

He added: "Joe had his operation Friday but he'll be out on the pitches tomorrow - that's how quickly Dave Rennie (head of medical) has turned him around. It'll be with a view to maybe joining back in with us on Thursday or Friday. I can't believe how quickly he's turned around so we're hoping he'll be back next week as well."