Fourth loan exit at Doncaster Rovers as midfielder moves to non-league club
The midfielder, 20, is joining Hanley Town on a short-term loan arrangement. Rovers have confirmed he has moved to the Staffordshire-based club until September 7.
Degruchy has made four senior appearances since his debut in the EFL Trophy against Newcastle United under-21s in 2022.
Hanley, who play in the Northern Premier League, play their first league match on Friday, August 9 when they host Wythenshawe Town.
Rovers exercised an option on Degruchy's contract this summer, extending his stay for another year.
His temporary move away means he is the fourth player out on loan. Goalkeeper Louis Jones is staying at Irish side Waterford until the end of their campaign in November. Likewise, Bobby Faulkner is also in the League of Ireland having signed for Dundalk recently.
Striker Jack Goodman joined National League North side Peterborough Sports on a six-week loan last weekend.
