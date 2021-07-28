The former Manchester United academy graduate has been on trial with Rovers since the start of pre-season, scoring five goals in two games.

And he impressed sufficiently to be offered a deal late last week.

The forward is due to take part in a medical and will complete the formalities of his contract.

Aidan Barlow is set for a medical with Doncaster Rovers

Barlow will then feature in Rovers’ friendly against Sheffield United on Wednesday night.

The 21-year-old missed the friendly with Newcastle United last Friday due to illness but has recovered enough to take part against the Blades.

He has been without a club since leaving Old Trafford last summer. His only competitive senior experience so far came during a loan with Norwegian side Tromso in 2019.

Barlow has impressed Richie Wellens with his ability to snap up chances and the Rovers boss is convinced he can help the youngster develop.

