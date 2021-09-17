Former Doncaster Rovers youth team goalkeeper trains with Champions League qualifiers

Kian Johnson

Johnson is in excellent form for Rossington Main and has kept four clean sheets in the last six games to help his team up to second spot in NCEL Division One.

Several clubs are thought to be monitoring the 18-year-old’s progress.

The former England Schoolboys goalkeeper is also on the radar of Lincoln Red Imps, who became first team to represent Gibraltar in the UEFA Champions League when they played in the qualifying stages of the competition in 2014.

Johnson has already trained with the perennial champions of Gilbraltar at their Malaga base camp in Spain.

Rossington, who are level on points with Division One leaders Brigg Town, travel to Rainworth Miners Welfare tomorrow hoping to carry on their excellent form.

Main boss Ben Hunter has turned to youth to revive the club’s fortunes, handing opportunities in men’s football to several promising young players and actively encouraging them to move onto greater things.