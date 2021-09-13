Former Doncaster Rovers striker scores second successive hat trick for high-flying Rossington Main
Jack Watson scored a hat trick for the second successive game as high-flying Rossington Main ran out 5-1 winners over Hall Road Rangers at Oxford Street.
Monday, 13th September 2021, 6:00 am
Watson broke the deadlock after 29 minutes and added two more in the second half as Ben Hunter’s side notched up their seventh win from ten league games.
The former Doncaster Rovers youth team striker now has 12 goals to his name this season.
Bailey Conway and Joshua Yeaman were also on target for Main, who sit second in the NCEL Division One table level on points with leaders Brigg Town.
Rossington travel to Rainworth Miners Welfare on Saturday.