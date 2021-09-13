Former Doncaster Rovers striker scores second successive hat trick for high-flying Rossington Main

Jack Watson

Watson broke the deadlock after 29 minutes and added two more in the second half as Ben Hunter’s side notched up their seventh win from ten league games.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Doncaster Rovers youth team striker now has 12 goals to his name this season.

Bailey Conway and Joshua Yeaman were also on target for Main, who sit second in the NCEL Division One table level on points with leaders Brigg Town.