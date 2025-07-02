Former Doncaster Rovers man lands new club and will face his old side twice next season
Now 31, the Slovakian goalkeeper has signed a two-year contract with newly-promoted Port Vale. He joins Darren Moore's side after being released by previous club Cambridge United.
Marosi spent five seasons at Rovers between 2014 and 2019, making a total of 95 appearances. He left at the end of Grant McCann's first season in charge during his first spell, after rejecting a new contract. “We offered Marko a contract and he refused it,” McCann said at the time. "I shook his hand and wished him good luck because we can’t get anywhere near his demands."
Since then he's played for Coventry, Shrewsbury, Plymouth and most recently Cambridge. "Marko arrives at Vale Park with plenty of quality and experience, both at this level and above," Moore told Vale's website.
Rovers travel to Vale on August 23 next term, with both sides looking to make an impression upon their return to the third tier.
