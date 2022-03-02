Former Doncaster Rovers loanee joins third tier United States side
It’s probably fair to say that Kazaiah Sterling’s career has gone off the beaten track.
The former Doncaster Rovers loanee has signed for Tormenta FC, based in South Georgia in the United States.
Sterling, 23, made just four appearances on loan at Rovers at the start of the 2019/20 season before returning to parent club Tottenham Hotspur with an injury.
Last season he had spells on loan at Southend United and Scottish Championship side Greenock Morton before he was released by Spurs in the summer.
Ian Cameron, Tormenta’s head coach, said: “Kazaiah is a well-rounded forward with good movement in behind, an ability to link play, and aggression against the ball. These attributes are exciting to coach, and our midfielders will thrive off his energy in front of them.
“There’s no doubt his education at Tottenham Hotspur has been formative in his development.
“The transition to Tormenta FC is made easier by virtue of his experiences on loan at clubs like Southend and Greenock Morton in the past calendar year. There, Kazaiah learned his trade in a less-privileged environment, thus arriving more determined than ever to reach the top leagues again."