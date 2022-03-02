Former Doncaster Rovers loanee joins third tier United States side

Kazaiah Sterling, in action for Rovers.

The former Doncaster Rovers loanee has signed for Tormenta FC, based in South Georgia in the United States.

His new club play in USL League 1, the third tier of the American soccer pyramid.

Sterling, 23, made just four appearances on loan at Rovers at the start of the 2019/20 season before returning to parent club Tottenham Hotspur with an injury.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last season he had spells on loan at Southend United and Scottish Championship side Greenock Morton before he was released by Spurs in the summer.

Ian Cameron, Tormenta’s head coach, said: “Kazaiah is a well-rounded forward with good movement in behind, an ability to link play, and aggression against the ball. These attributes are exciting to coach, and our midfielders will thrive off his energy in front of them.

“There’s no doubt his education at Tottenham Hotspur has been formative in his development.