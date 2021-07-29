Former Doncaster Rovers loanee gets Championship move

Tyreece John-Jules

The striker impressed during his season-long spell at the Keepmoat last term, though his campaign was blighted by two injuries that kept him out of action for lengthy spells.

John-Jules scored five goals in 21 appearances for Rovers, finishing the season well with two goals and an assist in the final seven matches after he returned from injury.

The 20-year-old will link up with former Rovers team mate Reece James, who joined Blackpool earlier in the summer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

*