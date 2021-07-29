Former Doncaster Rovers loanee gets Championship move

Former Doncaster Rovers loanee Tyreece John-Jules has joined newly promoted Championship side Blackpool on a season-long loan from Arsenal.

By Liam Hoden
Thursday, 29th July 2021, 12:17 pm
Tyreece John-Jules

The striker impressed during his season-long spell at the Keepmoat last term, though his campaign was blighted by two injuries that kept him out of action for lengthy spells.

John-Jules scored five goals in 21 appearances for Rovers, finishing the season well with two goals and an assist in the final seven matches after he returned from injury.

The 20-year-old will link up with former Rovers team mate Reece James, who joined Blackpool earlier in the summer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

*

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Liam Hoden, editor.

BlackpoolArsenalLiam Hoden