Former Doncaster Rovers loanee gets Championship move
Former Doncaster Rovers loanee Tyreece John-Jules has joined newly promoted Championship side Blackpool on a season-long loan from Arsenal.
Thursday, 29th July 2021, 12:17 pm
The striker impressed during his season-long spell at the Keepmoat last term, though his campaign was blighted by two injuries that kept him out of action for lengthy spells.
John-Jules scored five goals in 21 appearances for Rovers, finishing the season well with two goals and an assist in the final seven matches after he returned from injury.
The 20-year-old will link up with former Rovers team mate Reece James, who joined Blackpool earlier in the summer.