Former Doncaster Rovers defender Tommy Spurr forced to retire due to injury

Former Doncaster Rovers defender Tommy Spurr has announced his retirement from professional football due to injury.

The 31-year-old has not played since suffering a hip injury in January while on loan at Fleetwood Town from Preston North End, who released him at the end of the season.

A knee injury had hampered his time at Deepdale while his move to Fleetwood was hit by a hip issue which required surgery in January.

News of Spurr’s decision to retire was confirmed by another of his former clubs, Blackburn Rovers, with whom he spent three seasons after leaving Rovers.

Spurr made 73 appearances for Rovers after signing from Sheffield Wednesday in 2011.

He was an ever-present part of the side that won promotion to the Championship via the League One title in 2013 but controversially departed the Keepmoat later that summer to join Blackburn Rovers after failing to agree a new contract.

Spurr’s contract negotiations took place against the backdrop of takeover talks at Rovers which ultimately broke down, allowing Blackburn to swoop and make an improved contract offer to the defender.