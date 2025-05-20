Former Doncaster Rovers captain Richard Wood confirms Rotherham United return
The veteran hung up his boots at the end of last season after helping Doncaster Rovers clinch the League Two title.
Now, he's been confirmed as a first team coach with the Millers as new boss Matt Hamshaw assembles his new-look team.
"I already know this is going to be a hugely popular appointment with the fans and so it should be, but, by the way, that isn’t the reason we have handed Woody this contract," Hamshaw said.
"Woody will be the exact same type of coach that he was as a player – fully-committed and always wanting to be the best version of himself. We need that and that’s exactly why he’s here. I am absolutely buzzing to have him on-board and it’s a real boost as I look to finalise my coaching staff in the next couple of weeks ahead of what I know will be a really positive first pre-season for us all.”
Wood will come up against Rovers twice next season as Grant McCann's side make their return to the third tier for the first time in three years.