Ex-Doncaster Rovers manager Danny Schofield has been handed a suspension for a prestigious fixture this coming weekend out in Australia.

The former Rovers chief is now assistant manager at Central Coast Mariners. But over the weekend he went viral on social media after directing an x-rated finger salute to television cameras after being sent off.

Schofield was shown a second yellow card referee Alireza Faghani three minutes into the second half of Central Coast’s game with Sydney FC last weekend. Schofield is assistant to Mark Jackson and was shown an initial yellow for dissent before blotting his copybook further when he faked a sitting down motion having been asked by Faghani to take his seat. Schofield was then shown a second yellow but before leaving the field he made a one-finger salute straight down a TV camera.

The actions have resulted in a one-game suspension for the 44-year-old for Central Coast's A-League Grand Final against Melbourne Victory this coming weekend.

A statement by Football Australia said: "Schofield is prohibited from being in the dressing rooms, tunnel, field of play, technical area, or any area which the players may prepare for the Match and is prohibited from having any contact with media within 2 hours before the Grand Final. However, pursuant to the Regulations, Schofield may enter the field of play to participate in post-match presentations at the conclusion of the Match."