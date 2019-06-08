Former Doncaster Rovers boss Dean Saunders to face trial charged with failing to provide a breath test

A trial date has been set for ex-Sheffield United footballer and former Doncaster Rovers boss Dean Saunders who allegedly refused to take a roadside breath test.

The ex-striker was stopped by police allegedly in an ‘intoxicated’ state in Boughton, Chester, on May 10.

The 54-year-old appeared before Chester Magistrates Court yesterday, June 7, charged with failing to provide a roadside breath test without reasonable excuse.

He is also charged with failing to provide a breathalyser test after being taken to Blacon Police Station.

It is reported that Saunders claimed his asthma made him unable to blow into the tube.

Previously a dangerous driving charge was added by the Crown Prosecution Service, however this was discontinued during proceedings on Friday.

Saunders denies both charges and is due to face trial at the same court on the morning of August 28.