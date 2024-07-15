Formations, new kit and other things to look out for in Doncaster Rovers' first summer friendly

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Doncaster Rovers head to Stamford on Tuesday night for their maiden friendly of the summer.

Grant McCann's side have returned from a week-long training camp in the Algarve and now begin a seven-game sequence as they build towards the new League Two season. Here, we look at some of the things to look out for tomorrow night.

An unusual format

Tomorrow's match in Lincolnshire won't be a traditional 90-minute contest. Instead, the game will take the form of two 60-minute portions.

It's been arranged so that Rovers can try and get as much minutes into the legs as possible. McCann is expected to shake up his squad but it will be intriguing to see how strong they line up and whether any of the players who are doubtful - including George Miller and Zain Westbrooke - feature or not.

Debuts - and familiar faces

Seven new players have arrived in what was a busy start to the summer and most of them should be in action here.

Teddy Sharman-Lowe is likely to start the game having arrived on a season's loan from Chelsea whilst this outing will also provide Rovers fans with a chance to witness Billy Sharp in the flesh having re-signed last month. Tom Nixon is another 'new' face well-known to supporters after his loan stint last term.

Rovers fans will get their first glimpse of Billy Sharp as he embarks on his latest spell with the club.

Harry Clifton, who signed from League Two rivals Grimsby, is struggling with a calf injury so it's unclear whether he'll be involved or not against a Stamford side who ply their trade in the seventh tier of English football.

Formation

Last term Rovers mostly opted to play a 4-2-3-1 formation. It was the set-up of choice during that staggering winning run that culminated in the most unlikely of play-off spots.

However, McCann was not averse to switching things up. The best example was the in-game switch against Barrow, with the change in tactics resulting in a superb comeback win.

Given the influx of new players, it's quite possible McCann has another tactical change up his sleeve. This game will be the first chance to see what they've been working on since returning to training at the start of July.

New away kit

With the hosts set to wear their customary red strip, it means Rovers' striking new sky blue away kit is likely to be on display for the first time.

Fans got a glimpse of it when Sharp was unveiled in his promotional video upon returning to the club. And club staff say that sales of the shirt have been positive since it was made available online and in the club shop.

Rovers confirmed that a third strip would be released later on in the summer.