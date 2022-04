The session will take place on Monday, April 25 at the Eco-Power Stadium on the 3G pitches from 5.15pm until 6.15pm.

Children will have the opportunity to enjoy fun games, whilst being guided by Rovers Academy's expert coaching staff.

Chance for children to train at Doncaster Rovers' ground. Picture by Heather King

To register your child visit www.doncasterroversfc.co.uk/news/2022/april/academy-year-1-open-session and click on the registration form in the article.

For more information, contact lead Foundation Phase coach Adam Pilgrim at [email protected].