Follow updates as Doncaster Rovers travel to promotion-chasing Stevenage

Injury-hit Doncaster Rovers are in for a tough night up against Steve Evans’ promotion-chasing Stevenage.

But could they spring a surprise at the Lamex Stadium?

Rovers appear to have closed ranks somewhat in the face of mounting criticism – as head coach Danny Schofield and chairman David Blunt continue to bear the brunt of fans’ frustrations.

Stevenage's Lamex Stadium. Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images

They currently sit 14th in the table but could, mathematically at least, still finish anywhere between ninth and 22nd pending the outcome of these final games.

Schofield’s side have won just one of their last 12 games. Stevenage have the second best home record in the division behind Leyton Orient.

