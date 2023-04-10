News you can trust since 1925
Follow updates as Doncaster Rovers face FA Cup history makers Grimsby Town

Doncaster Rovers are back in action against Grimsby Town at the Eco-Power Stadium – follow updates below.

Paul Goodwin
By Paul Goodwin
Published 10th Apr 2023, 09:00 BST- 1 min read

Out of form Rovers come into the game having won just one of their last ten games.

Danny Schofield’s side have also lost four of their last five home games without scoring.

Grimsby, who sit 15th in the League Two table, would leapfrog Rovers in the standings should they secure a victory today.

A general view of the Eco-Power Stadium. Photo by Pete Norton/Getty ImagesA general view of the Eco-Power Stadium. Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images
Paul Hurst’s men are without a win in their last five league games following their FA Cup quarter-final defeat to Brighton.

The Mariners became the first team in FA Cup history to eliminate five teams from a higher division en route to the sixth round.

Team news to follow at 2pm.

