Fleetwood Town v Doncaster Rovers: Build-up and updates from Highbury Stadium

Highbury Stadium. Photo: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Rovers have taken just one point from matches against relegation rivals AFC Wimbledon and Gillingham in recent weeks.

Today is one they dare not lose – and probably need to win – if they are to claw their way to safety.

Fleetwood, in 19th, are four points better off than Rovers and also have a game in hand.

The Cod Army won 1-0 when these sides met at the Eco-Power Stadium in January.

Team news to follow at 2pm.