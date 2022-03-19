Fleetwood Town v Doncaster Rovers: Build-up and updates from Highbury Stadium

Doncaster Rovers face another game of huge significance in the League One relegation scrap at Fleetwood Town.

By Paul Goodwin
Saturday, 19th March 2022, 11:39 am
Highbury Stadium. Photo: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Rovers have taken just one point from matches against relegation rivals AFC Wimbledon and Gillingham in recent weeks.

Today is one they dare not lose – and probably need to win – if they are to claw their way to safety.

Fleetwood, in 19th, are four points better off than Rovers and also have a game in hand.

The Cod Army won 1-0 when these sides met at the Eco-Power Stadium in January.

Team news to follow at 2pm.

Keep refreshing this page for the latest updates from Highbury Stadium.

