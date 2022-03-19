Fleetwood Town v Doncaster Rovers: Build-up and updates from Highbury Stadium
Doncaster Rovers face another game of huge significance in the League One relegation scrap at Fleetwood Town.
By Paul Goodwin
Saturday, 19th March 2022, 11:39 am
Rovers have taken just one point from matches against relegation rivals AFC Wimbledon and Gillingham in recent weeks.
Today is one they dare not lose – and probably need to win – if they are to claw their way to safety.
Fleetwood, in 19th, are four points better off than Rovers and also have a game in hand.
The Cod Army won 1-0 when these sides met at the Eco-Power Stadium in January.
Team news to follow at 2pm.
Keep refreshing this page for the latest updates from Highbury Stadium.
Doncaster Rovers boss Gary McSheffrey drops hint about his job security ahead of Fleetwood Town clash