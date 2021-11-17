Five-star Rossington Main reach Senior Cup semi-finals
Rossington Main reached the semi-finals of the Sheffield & Hallamshire Senior Cup with an eyecatching 5-1 win at fellow NCEL Division One high flyers Hallam.
Hallam went ahead against the run of play when Kieran Watson found the net after half an hour.
But Ben Hunter’s side came surging back in the second half and scored five times to book their place in the last four.
Tyla Bell turned the game on its head with a brace before Myron Gibbons added a quickfire double to continue his excellent goalscoring form.
Former Doncaster Rovers youth team striker Gibbons has now scored ten goals in seven games since joining from Staveley MW.
Joshua Yeaman added a fifth for good measure during the closing stages.
Main, who sit third in NCEL Division One, host Worsbrough Bridge Athletic on Saturday.