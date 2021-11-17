Five-star Rossington Main reach Senior Cup semi-finals

Photo: Russ Sheppard/Offthebenchpics

Hallam went ahead against the run of play when Kieran Watson found the net after half an hour.

But Ben Hunter’s side came surging back in the second half and scored five times to book their place in the last four.

Tyla Bell turned the game on its head with a brace before Myron Gibbons added a quickfire double to continue his excellent goalscoring form.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Doncaster Rovers youth team striker Gibbons has now scored ten goals in seven games since joining from Staveley MW.

Joshua Yeaman added a fifth for good measure during the closing stages.