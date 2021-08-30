Five-star Rossington Main flying high in NCEL Division One
Rossington Main are one of four teams level on points at the top of NCEL Division One following a 5-0 win at home to lowly Teversal.
Monday, 30th August 2021, 6:00 am
A first half brace from Paul Sherburn put Ben Hunter’s side firmly in the driving seat at Oxford Street.
Tyla Bell beat the offside trap and slotted home to open his account for the season shortly after the re-start.
A curling effort from Josh Yeaman and penalty converted by Niall Doran sealed a dominant victory for Rossington.
Third-placed Main are level on points with Nostell Miners Welfare, Brigg Town and Worsbrough Bridge Athletic at the summit.
They travel to Nostell MW for a top of the table clash on Wednesday.