Doncaster Rovers begin their EFL Trophy campaign later tonight when Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town visit the Eco-Power Stadium (7pm).

Both sides have enjoyed strong starts to their respective campaigns, each winning three of their opening four outings. Barnsley and Manchester United's under-21s complete Northern Group F. If Tuesday's tie finishes level after 90 minutes, a penalty shoot-out will take place to determine the winners.

With changes likely, here are five players who Rovers’ boss Grant McCann could deploy against the Terriers:

Ian Lawlor

Lawlor played the last cup outing, at Everton in the Carabao Cup last week, with Ted Sharman-Lowe returning to the team for the league win at Port Vale.

McCann has often said he's not averse to changing it up and Lawlor could once again get a chance to impress here. That game at Goodison was the 29-year-old's first taste of football in 2024 and so McCann may well want him to get some more minutes here.

Tom Nixon

The full-back was impressive at Goodison but took a whack on his ankle in the build-up to the Toffees' opening goal in the 3-0 win.

Ben Close is set to make his long-awaited comeback against Huddersfield tonight.

McCann was hopeful he would be back for Port Vale but he missed the cut. With a full week's worth of recovery under his belt he looks a firm bet to start here.

Ben Close

Arguably the most intriguing call for McCann and his coaching staff will be whether to hand Close a start or introduce him from the bench against the Terriers.

The 28-year-old has not kicked a ball in anger since way back in January, when he was stretchered off in a game at Bradford in this competition.

He's since had knee surgery and undergone extensive rehab but speaking last week McCann said the plan was always for him to figure here: "He'll play on Tuesday. He's had no minutes but he's getting better and sharper every day."

Sam Straughan-Brown

The academy product has enjoyed a fine start to the season, scoring a hat-trick recently for the club's under-18s.

He is one of the few youngsters who Rovers have not yet loaned out although McCann told the Free Press recently that there is plenty of interest from clubs wanting to take him on loan.

It would be no surprise to see him feature at some point here, as he looks to add to the two senior outings he made against Everton and MK Dons last season.

Kyle Hurst

Hurst was arguably the stand-out player for Rovers in pre-season but has endured a frustrating first month of the 2024-25 campaign.

He hasn't started a game in any competition since the opening day, having shook off a niggly calf complaint last month. He got 45 minutes against Everton but then was an unused sub last weekend at Vale Park. He'll be itching to get the green light from the start against Huddersfield.