Five debuts, no McGrath - Our predicted Doncaster Rovers XI to face Exeter City on day one

Doncaster Rovers are back in League One and kick-off with a home game against Exeter City on Saturday.

Manager Grant McCann has the luxury of a virtually fully-fit squad to choose from and admitted this week that he has a few head-scratchers when it comes to picking his side to face the Grecians.

"It's difficult for me because I'm probably going to have to leave seven or eight players off the bench on Saturday," he told the Free Press. "But that's what we want. Players know they'll get their opportunity because different games require different things. So the team I pick on Saturday doesn't necessarily mean it'll be the same team at Mansfield (week after)."

Here's our predicted starting XI for Saturday's game:

Rovers kick off the new season at home to Exeter

Goalkeeper

Barring a disaster, Thimothee Lo-Tutala will don the gloves for his second Rovers debut.

Defence

Jamie Sterry gets the nod at right-back, despite a stellar pre-season from Tom Nixon. At left-back we'll give James Maxwell the starting shirt. In the centre of defence there's a real dilemma for McCann. Jay McGrath is still working his way back to full fitness after summer surgery. Speaking at his press conference on Thursday, McCann said of the 22-year-old: "He's good. Has he had enough training sessions in him to be in and around the team for Saturday? We'll have to wait and see. But he's in an excellent place."

With that in mind we'd opt to go with Matty Pearson and Connor O'Riordan as our two, with Sean Grehan the unlucky one to miss out.

Midfield

Owen Bailey and George Broadbent looked nailed on to start so it's a question of who the third option in the engine room is. Harry Clifton and Robbie Gotts are both decent options and Ben Close did his chances no harm with a good showing last week against Blackpool. We'll opt for Clifton.

Attack

Glenn Middleton had a good pre-season and rounded it off with a terrific cameo against Blackpool. He gets our vote down the left flank with Luke Molyneux down the right. Brandon Hanlan to start up front.

Our XI: Lo-Tutala, Sterry, Pearson, O'Riordan, Maxwell, Bailey, Broadbent, Clifton, Molyneux, Hanlan, Middleton.