Fitness update on Doncaster Rovers winger Jon Taylor

Jon Taylor

The 29-year-old winger has made just three appearances this season after two failed attempts to return from an ankle injury.

Taylor sustained the injury almost a year ago and has endured a difficult route back to fitness.

McSheffrey has not given up hope that Taylor could yet play some part during the final month of the season.

"He’s going to be out on the grass doing some running,” said Rovers’ boss before the weekend’s game at Fleetwood Town.

"He’s done some AlterG running.

“So I’d imagine he’ll need two or three weeks out on the grass before joining in with the squad.”

Taylor featured as a second half substitute against Wycombe Wanderers in mid-October but was then sidelined for another month.

He made two starts in the space of four days against Lincoln City and Bolton Wanderers in November but has not been involved since.

The former Rotherham United wideman voiced his frustration on Twitter in January in a post that led to some Rovers fans criticising the club’s medical department.

Taylor wrote: “Just come out of surgery, which is now the 3rd operation I have had in 9 months on the same ankle.

“It’s honestly been the biggest test so far in my life.

“I’ve got so much anger and frustration inside but I finally have a path in which I can use these emotions in a positive way.

“There’s plenty more players who have and are going through what I have gone through.

“Injuries are part and parcel of football so it has nothing to do with the injury but player welfare should always be a priority.

“We are human beings first and foremost and no one knows out body’s [sic] like ourselves.”