Fitness and injury update ahead of Doncaster Rovers' trip to Accrington Stanley

And he believes the reason is the attacking demands placed on the full back by Rovers’ current plight.

Right back Knoyle has been involved in most of Rovers’ best attacking play so far this season as he pushes high up the pitch and delivers crosses.

Rovers have struggled for attacking threat, with the marauding full backs proving a real creative spark.

Kyle Knoyle

But Wellens wants to see the burden shared in the future and his wingers take up the mantle more.

“Kyle Knoyle has got a sore groin but I can’t see it being a problem,” he said.

“There’s one or two more but it’s nothing where it would run the risk of them not being involved.

“With Kyle, the demands that we’re putting on him, he’s the one having to make the run down the right. On the left it’s [Tommy Rowe].

“We sometimes need our full backs to come inside and allow wingers to provide the penetration out wide.

“It’s step by step but we’ll get there.

“We need to just keep working hard on the training ground, keep building these relationships and keep building confidence.

“The difference from Wimbledon to Sheffield Wednesday was huge and we just need to keep building that.”

The absence of key trio Jon Taylor, Fejiri Okenabirhie and Jordy Hiwula is harming Rovers’ attacking output.

In his latest update, Wellens said all three are still some way off their returns from respective ankle injuries.

He said: “They’re progressing okay but in terms of them being in the squad any time soon, it’s a no.

“We’re probably looking at three to four weeks where we could potentially have Jon and Jordy back but Fej will be a little bit longer.”

Matt Smith will miss the trip to Accrington as he continues to recover after contracting Covid-19 while Charlie Seaman is self-isolating.

