'Fingers crossed' - James Maxwell blow as injury update given on Doncaster Rovers defender

By Ricky Charlesworth
Published 10th Aug 2024, 19:41 GMT
Grant McCann, the Doncaster Rovers manager, has shed more light on James Maxwell's situation after his early withdrawal on the opening day.

The Scot hobbled off in the latter stages of the 4-1 home win over Accrington Stanley. That was the only blot on Rovers' copybook as they sealed a first home win on day one in 20 years.

Goals from Luke Molyneux (2), Jordan Gibson and Billy Sharp ensured a happy start for McCann's men. But the Maxwell injury threatened to overshadow that.

When asked by the Free Press post-match about the full-back, McCann said: "We'll see. Truthfully, it doesn't look too good for him.

Picture:Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD, Football, Sky Bet League Two, Doncaster Rovers v Accrington Stanley, Eco Power Stadium, Doncaster, UK, 10/08/2024, K.O 3pm Doncaster Rovers' James MaxwellPicture:Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD, Football, Sky Bet League Two, Doncaster Rovers v Accrington Stanley, Eco Power Stadium, Doncaster, UK, 10/08/2024, K.O 3pm Doncaster Rovers' James Maxwell
Picture:Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD, Football, Sky Bet League Two, Doncaster Rovers v Accrington Stanley, Eco Power Stadium, Doncaster, UK, 10/08/2024, K.O 3pm Doncaster Rovers' James Maxwell

"But fingers crossed. Sometimes when you have something like that, there was nobody around him and he just felt his foot.

"It was when he went through. He didn't get a free-kick and it impacted his other foot as he planted. We'll see and just hope and pray.

"He'll have an x-ray or scan and we'll see where we are."

Rovers are scheduled to visit Salford City on Tuesday in the Carabao Cup first round.

