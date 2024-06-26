Favourable openers, derby dates and Sky uncertainty - 5 takeaways from Doncaster Rovers' fixture list

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Doncaster Rovers have today learned their schedule for the 2024/25 League Two season. Here, we take a look at five talking points to emerge from the fixture list handed down to Grant McCann's men.

Nice openers

On paper, Rovers look to have been given a relatively favourable opening list of fixtures.

As curtain-raisers go Accrington Stanley at home is hardly one to get the juices flowing but in a campaign where McCann wants to go for the title, a quick start is needed and as such this is probably one of the nice games to be handed.

Sky Sports' new EFL TV deal means more matches than ever before will be televised - meaning fixture upheaval is likely. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

A trip to a Newport County side still searching for a new manager is next up before Morecambe visit DN4 on August 24. Whilst Derek Adams may be back in situ with the Shrimps, they are having to start afresh after a flurry of players were released owing to off-field concerns.

To coin the cliche, no game is ever easy, especially when it comes to professional football. But Rovers could have done a lot worse in terms of opening fixtures.

Some questionable scheduling

It's inevitable that there'll always be a handful of long away trips each season. But is it really fair slapping them in a midweek spot? A couple that immediately jump off the page are the back-to-back schleps over the festive period. Walsall awaits on Boxing Day before an even longer trip down to Colchester on December 29.

Tuesday night games down at Barrow (January 28) and EFL newbies Bromley (March 4) will also have Rovers supporters scratching their heads.

Local derby dates

For the first time in nine years Rovers will renew rivalries with Chesterfield, after they stormed to the National League title last term.

Paul Cook's side are heavily-fancied to make it back-to-back promotions. The first meeting between the two, separated by just 26 miles, is scheduled for September 28 in DN4. Two weeks prior, Rovers' first local tussle of the season sees them travel to Harrogate. A short hop to Grimsby, where Rovers won 5-1 last season, comes on October 5 before a trip to Bradford City on October 26.

Tasty end to season

Rovers' last two fixtures of the campaign will have fans licking their lips. The Bantams are the final visitors to the Eco-Power (April 26) for what many will hope is a promotion celebration for the hosts. They then go to Meadow Lane to face Notts County on the final day in what is sure to be a bumper crowd. All Rovers fans will be hoping that it is party time by then, with the hard work already done.

Elephant in the room

Of course, there is always an asterisk attached with these fixture release schedules. And this season it has never felt more appropriate.

The 2024/25 season marks the first year of Sky Sports' bumper new TV deal with the EFL. The broadcaster will be showing more live games across all three divisions than ever before. You only have to cast your eye over the opening weekend fixtures to see how much change is coming down the line. Games will take place across four days, with four matches on the Friday night (including one from League Two).

Then on Saturday the three tiers are separated into 12.30pm, 3pm and 5.30pm kick-offs. Did we mention that every game is being televised (the Saturday 3pm blackout doesn't count on this occasion, for some reason)?

Going forward Sky will be showing ten EFL games per weekend, all outside the Saturday 3pm slot. At least two of these will be from League Two, and at 12.30pm slots. It means there could be an awful lot of rejigging for Rovers fans.