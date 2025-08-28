Doncaster Rovers will be without two players for their Yorkshire derby against Bradford City next month - a game that is still expected to go ahead as planned.

Rovers' home game with the Bantams is slated for Saturday, September 6 (3pm) - an international weekend that sees Premier League and Championship teams off-duty.

Fixtures across Leagues One and Two are mostly set to go ahead although as per Football League rules, either side can request that a fixture be postponed if they receive at least three international call-ups. That's the case for three third tier games so far: Blackpool v Luton, Cardiff v Burton and Stevenage v Barnsley. However, it's understood that there are no immediate concerns over that also being the case for the Eco-Power Stadium game, with Bradford not expected to either reach that tally or ask for such a decision if they did.

Rovers today saw call-ups for loanees Charlie Crew (Wales) and Sean Grehan (Republic of Ireland under-21s) with both players joining their countries for two games either side of the Bradford match. No more Rovers players are expected to be called up.

Towards the end of last season Rovers invoked the rule to postpone a game after seeing three players - Ted Sharman-Lowe, Patrick Kelly and Crew - earn international call-ups. That meant the trip to Salford City, that was pencilled in for March 22, was pushed back until the following month.

It led to a two-week break for Grant McCann's men just as the promotion race was heating up. After the draw with Crewe in mid-March, Rovers returned to action a fortnight later and went on a nine-game unbeaten run that contributed to them being crowned League Two champions.