Farewell to Joe Ironside - Doncaster Rovers' goalscoring, grappling, all-round good guy

Nowadays it seems like there's an algorithm or tool that can measure all manner of things related to what goes on during a football match. Expected goals, or xG to give it its trendy, shorthand name, is just one obvious example of how more and more deep-layered facets of the game are being measured.

But it's unlikely that one has ever been created that can work out just how many fouls went unpunished during Joe Ironside's time at Doncaster Rovers.

Every time the centre-forward stepped on to the pitch - something he did 106 times in total - he would almost immediately be engaged in a grappling match with opposition defenders. Sometimes the decision would go for him, sometimes against but more often than not play would simply go on despite a clear and obvious foul.

It was all part of the make-up of Ironside's play - getting close to his marker, holding it up and linking up play - and it is a trait that endeared him to Rovers supporters, as well as his tireless pressing.

Of course he wasn't just simply an old-fashioned hold-up man. Ironside, who this week departed one Rovers for another after joining Tranmere on a three-year contract, certainly knew where the net was and scored 30 times in total. His terrific 2023-24 return of 20 league goals saw him become the first Rovers player to achieve such a feat in five seasons.

Make no mistake, that purple patch that Ironside enjoyed played a massive part in helping turn around the fortunes of Rovers during Grant McCann's first season back at the helm. Things were far from going to plan in early 2024 when the now infamous trip to Sutton United came about.

Rovers were below-par that day and found themselves 1-0 down against the struggling hosts heading into stoppage time. A defeat to a team directly below them in the League Two drop-zone could have seen things go south very quickly. When a penalty was awarded in the final throes of the game, Ironside - or 'that lad from Cambridge' as he was referred to by a now-infamous caller in to BBC Radio Sheffield - stepped up and duly delivered to keep Sutton at arms length.

It was a sliding doors moment, of that there is no doubt.

Joe Ironside and his family, celebrating promotion from League Two last season.

That result and that day as a whole would prove a huge turning point for the club. It sparked an upheaval in form that would eventually manifest into a club-record ten wins in a row. Whilst Rovers would ultimately fall short at the play-off hurdle that term, a clear marker had been set: the only aim in 2024-25 would be promotion, and chiefly the title.

Re-energised, McCann's squad did just that as they landed top spot in League Two, but for Ironside it proved to be a testing campaign. Whereas he'd been the main man before, he started just 17 times in the title-winning campaign and scored just four times. Billy Sharp's return to the club and then Rob Street's arrival reduced Ironside to a bit-part role.

Likewise, this summer just gone saw Sharp's stay extended, Brandon Hanlan arrive and then Toyosi Olusanya come in on loan towards the end of the window.

For a team that doesn't play with two up front, Ironside probably knew it was time to move on - especially having not featured in a matchday squad for any of the opening six league games.

The writing appeared to be on the wall. For a player who not long ago was top dog, the prospect of effectively being fourth-choice was never going to sit well and so he moves on to pastures new. Rovers' loss is Tranmere's gain and you certainly wouldn't back against him rediscovering that scoring touch in Birkenhead, and back in League Two.

He goes with undoubtedly the respect of all Rovers fans for what he brought to the table. And, as well as being a top professional - something his peers all attest to - Ironside was also a genuine good guy off the pitch. Whenever put up for press he was engaging, honest and polite - traits that you can't put a price on.