'Family feel' - How Doncaster Rovers' training ground upgrades will only increase togetherness

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Doncaster Rovers chief Grant McCann wants the proposed revamp of the club's training ground to make the place feel more "homely".

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The club have submitted a planning application for a new building that will house a new gym facility and look out onto the training pitches at Cantley Park. Supporters were able to view sketches and images of the plans earlier this week at the 'Meet the Owners' event with the proposals explained in detail. McCann has been a big advocate for the upgrades and he believes the new facility will only increase the togetherness within the Club Doncaster family.

"We are all as one," he told the Free Press. "We've got the rugby guys and the Belles here too. You see them all the time. I love seeing Carl (Hall, CEO of the Dons) and going and having a chat with him over a coffee. There's Chris (Wood) at the Belles and Ciaran Toner (manager) is one of my good mates from years and years ago so there's a real connection and a family feel about this club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Ultimately we all want the club to do well because everybody prospers.

Big changes are planned for Rovers' training ground at Cantley Park.

"We're lucky we have this training ground because some League Two clubs don't. But we just wanted to improve it really and for Terry (Bramall, owner) to give us the green light was amazing.

"It's not ideal when you bring a player to Cantley and the first thing you see is a portacabin. I know a lot of teams have it but it'll be brilliant if we can bring players here in the summer rather than the stadium and say 'look at this new building that's being put up'. We want this place to feel as homely as the stadium does. We want it to be on par.

"I've spoken to the groundsman about treating them both the same, with the pitches the same etc. We're just trying to raise the standards all over, all the time."

Rovers host Harrogate tomorrow looking to seal a first-ever victory over their Yorkshire rivals at the sixth attempt.