Fair play to Doncaster Rovers' board for giving Grant McCann all the tools needed for promotion

The final whistle had barely been blown on Doncaster Rovers' season. Yet their manager, Grant McCann, was already looking ahead.

When the Northern Irishman entered the press room at the Eco-Power Stadium following the gut-wrenching penalty shoot-out defeat to Crewe, he cut a forlorn but determined figure. He said that he wanted to use this pain as motivation and bypass the play-offs next term. His aim in 2024/25 was spelt out clearly: he wants to win the title.

"I said to the players it's hard and they might be disappointed but we'll be going to win the league next season, there's no question," McCann said on that evening in early May.

We're not even into July yet but already Rovers have had three huge fillips this summer. McCann isn't wasting time putting about plans for next season.

The first boost came thanks to a flurry of exciting, early additions before the window had even opened. The likes of Joe Sbarra and Jordan Gibson whetted the appetite. Then came the news that Luke Molyneux had signed a contract extension. Fast becoming a blue chip winger at this level, Molyneux's retainment was a huge boost to Rovers' automatic hopes in a division that looks far more unpredictable than in 2023/24.

And then, earlier this week, came the third and arguably biggest dopamine hit for the fanbase: the return of 'King' Billy Sharp.

Managing to clinch Sharp's signature, and beat off some higher-placed rivals, is a real statement of intent. Other clubs must be looking on enviously at the squad McCann has at his disposal.

It also shows just how much Terry Bramall and Gavin Baldwin are prepared to back their man. They stuck by him during the rough spell last season (albeit it's worth mentioning there was little to no appetite from the fans to cut ties) and were almost repaid in the most incredible fashion thanks to a superb, late-season run.

Rovers' chief Grant McCann has made no secret of his desire to win the title next season.

And this summer they've thrown their weight behind him again. As well as the investment to the playing squad, there's extensive works being undertaken to improve the facilities and environment at Cantley Park.

Additionally, the behind-the-scenes sports science staff is being beefed up too. The team will also be jetting off to Portugal this summer, their first sojourn abroad since before the Covid pandemic - another indication of funds being poured into the team's preparation.

Bramall and Baldwin have given McCann and his staff the perfect platform heading into next season, with no stone unturned even at this early juncture.