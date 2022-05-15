Sheffield-born Vadaine Oliver, who scored 11 goals last season, is reportedly keen on moving back up north after leaving Gillingham. Photo: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

FA Cup winner and ex-Everton star headline League One releases as Portsmouth, Ipswich Town, Oxford United and co release their retained lists

League One clubs up and down the division are beginning to cement their plans for next season.

By Joe Buck
Sunday, 15th May 2022, 6:00 am

Doncaster Rovers wasted no time in publishing their retained and released list – and plenty of other clubs have now done the same.

Wes Hoolahan, Ben Watson and Oumar Niasse headline the names being released by League One clubs but what other moves have already been made?

Rovers, of course, are now busy preparing for life in League Two and the recruitment team will no doubt be poring over a list of free agents.

Here, we take a look at the very latest retained lists that have been released by League One clubs. Do any other names catch your eye as potential summer signings for Rovers?

1. Accrington Stanley

Extension options triggered: Ross Sykes, Colby Bishop, Sean McConville, Liam Coyle, Dylan Moonan, Dan Martin, Matty Carson, Rhys Fenlon, Oliver Patrick, Jack Nolan, Josh Woods — Offered new contract: Matt Butcher — Released: Stephen Sama, Lewis Mansell, Ben Pleavin, Luke Stowe, Kevin Spinelli — Loan players returned to parent club: Joel Mumbongo, Yeboah Amankwah and Marcel Lewis

Photo: Lewis Storey

Photo Sales

2. Bolton Wanderers

Offered new contract: Adam Senior — Released: Matty Alexander, Alex Baptiste, Nathan Delfouneso, Liam Edwards, Jay Fitzmartin, Liam Gordon, Reiss Greenidge, Andy Tutte — Loan players returned to parent club: Xavier Amaechi, Marlon Fossey, James Trafford

Photo: Charlotte Tattersall

Photo Sales

3. Burton Albion

Offered new contract: Callum Hawkins, Daniel Moore, Thierry Latty-Fairweather, Tom Hewlett — Offered professional contract: Ben Radcliffe, Jakub Niemczyk — Released: Danny Rowe, Luke Redfern, Michael Bostwick, Oumar Niasse, Aaron Amadi-Holloway — Loan players returned to parent club: Harry Chapman, Jacob Maddox , Christian Saydee, Matej Kovar

Photo: Naomi Baker

Photo Sales

4. Cambridge United

Offered new contract: Greg Taylor, Jack Iredale, Liam O’Neil, Harrison Dunk, Adam May, Will Mannion — Released: Wes Hoolahan, Kai McKenzie-Lyle, Tom Dickens — Loan players returned to parent clubs: Sam Sherring, Jensen Weir, Lorent Tolaj

Photo: Marc Atkins

Photo Sales
Oxford UnitedLeague OneIpswich TownPortsmouthDoncaster Rovers
Next Page
Page 1 of 4