FA Cup winner and ex-Everton star headline League One releases as Portsmouth, Ipswich Town, Oxford United and co release their retained lists

Doncaster Rovers wasted no time in publishing their retained and released list – and plenty of other clubs have now done the same.

Wes Hoolahan, Ben Watson and Oumar Niasse headline the names being released by League One clubs but what other moves have already been made?

Rovers, of course, are now busy preparing for life in League Two and the recruitment team will no doubt be poring over a list of free agents.

Here, we take a look at the very latest retained lists that have been released by League One clubs. Do any other names catch your eye as potential summer signings for Rovers?

1. Accrington Stanley Extension options triggered: Ross Sykes, Colby Bishop, Sean McConville, Liam Coyle, Dylan Moonan, Dan Martin, Matty Carson, Rhys Fenlon, Oliver Patrick, Jack Nolan, Josh Woods — Offered new contract: Matt Butcher — Released: Stephen Sama, Lewis Mansell, Ben Pleavin, Luke Stowe, Kevin Spinelli — Loan players returned to parent club: Joel Mumbongo, Yeboah Amankwah and Marcel Lewis Photo: Lewis Storey Photo Sales

2. Bolton Wanderers Offered new contract: Adam Senior — Released: Matty Alexander, Alex Baptiste, Nathan Delfouneso, Liam Edwards, Jay Fitzmartin, Liam Gordon, Reiss Greenidge, Andy Tutte — Loan players returned to parent club: Xavier Amaechi, Marlon Fossey, James Trafford Photo: Charlotte Tattersall Photo Sales

3. Burton Albion Offered new contract: Callum Hawkins, Daniel Moore, Thierry Latty-Fairweather, Tom Hewlett — Offered professional contract: Ben Radcliffe, Jakub Niemczyk — Released: Danny Rowe, Luke Redfern, Michael Bostwick, Oumar Niasse, Aaron Amadi-Holloway — Loan players returned to parent club: Harry Chapman, Jacob Maddox , Christian Saydee, Matej Kovar Photo: Naomi Baker Photo Sales

4. Cambridge United Offered new contract: Greg Taylor, Jack Iredale, Liam O’Neil, Harrison Dunk, Adam May, Will Mannion — Released: Wes Hoolahan, Kai McKenzie-Lyle, Tom Dickens — Loan players returned to parent clubs: Sam Sherring, Jensen Weir, Lorent Tolaj Photo: Marc Atkins Photo Sales