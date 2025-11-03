FA Cup second round draw: Doncaster Rovers ball number and how to watch on TV/online

Doncaster Rovers are in the hat for the second round FA Cup draw. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Doncaster Rovers are in the hat for the second round draw of the FA Cup.

Grant McCann's side came from a goal down at Crewe Alexandra last weekend to seal a 2-1 victory - Billy Sharp and Owen Bailey finding the net at Gresty Road to seal not only a place in the next stage of the competition but also a much-needed morale boost following a tough run of form of late.

Additionally, the win in Cheshire boosts Rovers' coffers to the tune of £47,750. Rovers now await to see who they will get next. So when's the draw and who could they get?

Well, it takes place tonight (Monday, November 3) at roughly 6.45pm prior to the only remaining first round game - Tamworth versus Leyton Orient. The draw for the second round proper will be shown live on TNT Sports 1, discovery+ and the TNT Sports YouTube page.

There will be 20 ties drawn, with fixtures due to take place between Friday, December 5 and Monday, December 8. Winning clubs in the next stage of the competition pocket £79,500 with losers taking home £21,200. Rovers are ball number 15.

The ball numbers for the second round proper draw:

1. Weston Super Mare

2. Salford City

3. Luton Town

4. Accrington Stanley

5. Milton Keynes Dons

6. Stockport County

7. Wigan Athletic

8. Newport County

9. Cheltenham Town

10. Barnsley

11. Carlisle United

12. Bristol Rovers

13. Peterborough United

14. Oldham Athletic

15. Doncaster Rovers

16. Tamworth or Leyton Orient

17. Chesterfield

18. Boreham Wood

19. Sutton United

20. Bolton Wanderers

21. Chelmsford City

22. Barrow

23. Wycombe Wanderers

24. Exeter City

25. Slough Town

26. Wealdstone

27. Swindon Town

28. Grimsby Town

29. Buxton

30. Burton Albion

31. Brackley Town

32. Blackpool

33. Cambridge United

34. Gateshead

35. Mansfield Town

36. Macclesfield

37. Shrewsbury Town

38. Fleetwood Town

39. Port Vale

40. Walsall