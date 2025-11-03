FA Cup second round draw: Doncaster Rovers ball number and how to watch on TV/online
Grant McCann's side came from a goal down at Crewe Alexandra last weekend to seal a 2-1 victory - Billy Sharp and Owen Bailey finding the net at Gresty Road to seal not only a place in the next stage of the competition but also a much-needed morale boost following a tough run of form of late.
Additionally, the win in Cheshire boosts Rovers' coffers to the tune of £47,750. Rovers now await to see who they will get next. So when's the draw and who could they get?
Well, it takes place tonight (Monday, November 3) at roughly 6.45pm prior to the only remaining first round game - Tamworth versus Leyton Orient. The draw for the second round proper will be shown live on TNT Sports 1, discovery+ and the TNT Sports YouTube page.
There will be 20 ties drawn, with fixtures due to take place between Friday, December 5 and Monday, December 8. Winning clubs in the next stage of the competition pocket £79,500 with losers taking home £21,200. Rovers are ball number 15.
The ball numbers for the second round proper draw:
1. Weston Super Mare
2. Salford City
3. Luton Town
4. Accrington Stanley
5. Milton Keynes Dons
6. Stockport County
7. Wigan Athletic
8. Newport County
9. Cheltenham Town
10. Barnsley
11. Carlisle United
12. Bristol Rovers
13. Peterborough United
14. Oldham Athletic
15. Doncaster Rovers
16. Tamworth or Leyton Orient
17. Chesterfield
18. Boreham Wood
19. Sutton United
20. Bolton Wanderers
21. Chelmsford City
22. Barrow
23. Wycombe Wanderers
24. Exeter City
25. Slough Town
26. Wealdstone
27. Swindon Town
28. Grimsby Town
29. Buxton
30. Burton Albion
31. Brackley Town
32. Blackpool
33. Cambridge United
34. Gateshead
35. Mansfield Town
36. Macclesfield
37. Shrewsbury Town
38. Fleetwood Town
39. Port Vale
40. Walsall