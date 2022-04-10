Experience shines through in Doncaster Rovers' win over Crewe Alexandra

John Bostock, 30, and Adam Clayton, 33, teamed up in the midfield engine room to give Rovers more of a solid base and stronger spine.

And Tommy Rowe, 33, who impressed at left back, also took his goal tally to nine for the season with a good strike from distance.

Boss Gary McSheffrey agreed that experience shone through as Rovers kept their survival hopes alive.

John Bostock tries his luck from a freekick. Picture: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

“I thought they’re both better on the ball than what they were today,” said McSheffrey on Bostock and Clayton.

“But they sniffed out a lot of danger, they did the dirty work, the hard yards, good interceptions, good tackling, good fouls when we needed to give a foul away.

“I agree that their experience shone through.”

He added: “We’ve had some really top performances this year in centre midfield from our younger players but it just gives them a little bit of security and confidence that they’ve got a bit of structure and solidness behind them.

“Today it freed Matt Smith up to go and press high and cause danger because we knew Crewe liked to play out.

“We felt that was a tactic we could get some joy out of.

“At times I thought they chased a little bit and didn’t keep the shape and they played through us quite comfortably in the second half a couple of times but that was because we were so eager to go and win the ball and press high. We need to learn when to keep our shape.

“I agree that the experience in the team today was superb.

“Tommy Rowe as well with another big goal for us. He picks his times to press and win balls back.