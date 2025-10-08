Exciting Toyosi Olusanya prediction made as Doncaster Rovers awake from mini-rut

Toyosi Olusanya will prove to become "a real weapon" for Doncaster Rovers.

That's the verdict of assistant manager Cliff Byrne, after the centre-forward was handed only a second start since arriving at Doncaster Rovers.

Olusanya, 27, arrived early on in the season on a loan arrangement from MLS side Houston Dynamo. He's made a handful of sub appearances in the league but Tuesday saw him make his second start in the EFL Trophy in the impressive 3-0 win at Grimsby.

Whilst his wait for a maiden goal in Rovers colours continues, he did come close with two chances in the first half at Blundell Park. First, he glanced a header wide before then showing an example of his raw pace as he charged forward and just strayed a shot wide of goal. Despite the wait for a first goal continuing, Byrne says he and the rest of Grant McCann's coaching staff see the qualities Olusanya possesses, and how he fits into a wide array of forward options.

Toyosi Olusanya. (Photo:Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD)

"He's probably just got the wrong stride in his foot pattern with that one," Byrne told the Free Press, referring to Olusanya's second chance against the Mariners. "But again you see the pace that he possesses and he's going to be a real weapon for us throughout the season.

"It's about building those relationships. Depending on what wide forwards play, depending on what delivery comes in and how quick the ball comes in. We just want the players to keep building that trust in one another.

"We saw tonight that even in stoppage time they were flooding the box and that's the demands we set on them every week. Some weeks it goes really well, others as we've seen, it hasn't."

Rovers' victory in Lincolnshire ended a five-game ended a five-game winless run in all competitions. They'll now aim to take that forward into their League One form, with a long trip down to Leyton Orient this coming weekend.