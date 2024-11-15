Exciting team news update provided by Grant McCann ahead of Doncaster Rovers v Salford City

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

For the first time since returning to Doncaster Rovers, manager Grant McCann has an empty treatment room.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Captain Richard Wood and midfield Zain Westbrooke have both returned to the training pitches after decent-sized lay-offs with injury.

Speaking ahead of Saturday's home game against Salford City, McCann told the media: "We've got not one injured player in the treatment room which is great. We had 24, 25 players out on the training ground this morning. The physios have a nice time to relax! It's pleasing to see with it being such a healthy place to be at this moment in time and we want to try and keep it like that. Of course, one or two of them are still a wee bit away. But they're all out there. And we want to try and keep it like that. It's amazing and I don't think there's many teams up and down the country that won't have one player in the treatment room on a Friday in November."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Skipper Wood, absent since August, is among those out on the grass but speaking to the Free Press, McCann did add a note of caution on the 39-year-old.

Rovers captain Richard Wood is back out on the grass.

"It's going to take a bit of time as he's just getting up to speed really. We'll play it by ear. Woody knows his body better than anybody. We speak to him every day and the physios are working to get him back to where we know he can be. I did joke with him this morning, saying about when he came back from injury last year we went on that winning run!

"It'll be good to have that sort of experience back."