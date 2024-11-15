Exciting team news update provided by Grant McCann ahead of Doncaster Rovers v Salford City
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Captain Richard Wood and midfield Zain Westbrooke have both returned to the training pitches after decent-sized lay-offs with injury.
Speaking ahead of Saturday's home game against Salford City, McCann told the media: "We've got not one injured player in the treatment room which is great. We had 24, 25 players out on the training ground this morning. The physios have a nice time to relax! It's pleasing to see with it being such a healthy place to be at this moment in time and we want to try and keep it like that. Of course, one or two of them are still a wee bit away. But they're all out there. And we want to try and keep it like that. It's amazing and I don't think there's many teams up and down the country that won't have one player in the treatment room on a Friday in November."
Skipper Wood, absent since August, is among those out on the grass but speaking to the Free Press, McCann did add a note of caution on the 39-year-old.
"It's going to take a bit of time as he's just getting up to speed really. We'll play it by ear. Woody knows his body better than anybody. We speak to him every day and the physios are working to get him back to where we know he can be. I did joke with him this morning, saying about when he came back from injury last year we went on that winning run!
"It'll be good to have that sort of experience back."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.