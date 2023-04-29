Doncaster Rovers put in an improved performance to end a run of nine games without a win at home to Colchester United.
Here is how we rated the Rovers players...
1. Match action
Tommy Rowe celebrates his goal with Charlie Seaman. Photo: HOWARD ROE
2. Louis Jones - 7
Tipped a goalbound header over the bar in the early stages but was then beaten to an aerial ball by John Akinde, who almost scored as a result. Quickly atoned with a good save from a one-on-one chance against the big striker. Also made a sublime stop in injury time to prevent the same player from equalising. Photo: Howard Roe/ahpix.com
3. Charlie Seaman - 6
Solid defensively but very quiet in attack. Photo: HOWARD ROE
4. Bobby Faulkner - 8
Won the header which led to the opening goal and coped well with the very physical threat posed by Akinde. Didn't lose a header or tackle all game and was probably Doncaster's man of the match. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD