‘Excellent’, ‘Coped very well’: Doncaster Rovers player ratings in Colchester United win

Doncaster Rovers put in an improved performance to end a run of nine games without a win at home to Colchester United.

By Steve Jones
Published 29th Apr 2023, 17:05 BST
Updated 29th Apr 2023, 17:40 BST

Here is how we rated the Rovers players...

Tommy Rowe celebrates his goal with Charlie Seaman.

Tipped a goalbound header over the bar in the early stages but was then beaten to an aerial ball by John Akinde, who almost scored as a result. Quickly atoned with a good save from a one-on-one chance against the big striker. Also made a sublime stop in injury time to prevent the same player from equalising.

2. Louis Jones - 7

Solid defensively but very quiet in attack.

3. Charlie Seaman - 6

Won the header which led to the opening goal and coped well with the very physical threat posed by Akinde. Didn't lose a header or tackle all game and was probably Doncaster's man of the match.

4. Bobby Faulkner - 8

